Nueces County Officials will be monitoring COVID-19 side effects through ‘V-Safe’ app

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As early as Monday, December 14, two hospitals in Corpus Christi will be home to nearly six-thousand vaccines. Since two doses are required, this only reaches about three-thousand people.

So, what happens after you receive your first COVID-19 vaccine? The DSHS says they'll be employing both, the vaccine adverse event reporting system (vaers) and an app called V-safe.

Nueces county officials will be monitoring side effects that may result from the vaccine. This will be for the ones who are vaccinated first--so hospital staff working with patients who are positive or at high risk for COVID19 and EMS providers who engage in 911 emergency services.

The app they'll be using also provides personalized health "check-ins" via text and surveys.



“Vigilance is the key if you have any questions or doubt, put it in the app, go tell your doctor and they can take it to mind. A lot of the time it may be something totally unrelated to the vaccine,” said Dr. Salim Surani. “You got to realize those two vaccines have been tested on thirty and thirty, total of sixty thousand people. They are going to keep on monitoring the side effects when the vaccines are rolled out to the billions of people.”

Dr. Surani added, the two vaccines are separated by approximately three weeks and will be needed for immunity for most COVID-19 vaccines.

