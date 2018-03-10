ARANSAS PASS( KIII News) — APPD teamed up with a security company from Palo Alto, California to give away 15 cameras to residents at Tuesday's National Night Out. A device they said is a game changer.

It's a security camera that can record anything on the inside and the front of your car. And, everything is sent to your cell phone in real time.

"Lets say that your car is parked and you are no where around it, somebody crashes into it and says you know what I'm not reporting this. I'm leaving," Aransas Pass Police Chief, Eric Blanchard, said. "No problem they are on camera and you are receiving the video and the alert right at that time when the crash occurred."

A person can check on their car whenever they want.

"We tell our folks take your valuables out of the car take your guns out of the car," Blanchard said. "Texan's love keeping their guns in their car."

Blanchard said it has happened time and time again. Whether people leave their doors unlocked or not, things were stolen from their vehicles.

"What this will do is give us a fighting chance so when these folks decide to leave their valuables in the car they get broken into," Blanchard said. "We now will have evidence to help us pursue these suspects."

Blanchard hopes by introducing this camera into the community it will prevent crime and not only keep people safe but prepared.

The camera's normally retail for $350 but residents were given a discount at the event. An extra camera was also given to the person who could install it the fastest.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, andInstagram!

© 2018 KIII