CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Aransas Pass police are now looking at their security measures after a man escaped police custody not just once but twice over the weekend.

33-year-old Martin Falcon escaped police custody twice this weekend. He was arrested Friday afternoon when police responded to reports that someone had caught Falcon sexually abusing a child.

Falcon was taken to an emergency room in Portland, but he was able to walk away despite the presence of security guards. He was later recaptured and taken to Doctor's Regional Medical Center where he escaped a second time.

Falcon was captured again Monday afternoon.

Now, Aransas Pass police are looking at hiring another security company and other ways they can make sure this never happens again.

"It takes up one of our officers off the street when we have to do it, but we have replaced the security company that we were using and our chief is going to explore different options obviously in the future," Officer Kyle Rhodes said.

Rhodes said the district attorney is exploring charging Falcon with additional escape charges.