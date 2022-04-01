Major companies celebrate April Fool's Day on social media

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's April Fools Day and several brands are in the spirit!
Here are some of the pranks they played on social media to celebrate the wacky holiday.
Some were obvious, and some not so much.
Twitter users have been begging for an edit button for years, so this April Fool's prank is almost cruel!
A few Oreo fans were likely devastated as well.
Our local Chick-fil-A should really look into making this one a reality, though...
Another post closer to home was made by the Bexar County Sherriff's Office.
It has been a very fun day online for those who love to prank and be pranked. Remember to keep in mind today that not everything you see may be true!
