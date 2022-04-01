Major companies celebrate April Fool's Day on social media

It has been a very fun day online for those who love to prank and be pranked.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's April Fools Day and several brands are in the spirit!

Here are some of the pranks they played on social media to celebrate the wacky holiday.

Introducing L’Original Parfum by Krispy Kreme. Discover the timeless fragrance that is iconic, modern, and audacious and leaves you smelling hot and fresh like an OG.



Exclusively available online at https://t.co/CeuChKOTpq #SmellLikeAnOG pic.twitter.com/kznK1aHKbl — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) April 1, 2022

A color so bold, so unique, so different, we had to add the word ‘new’ to define it. #NewMagenta pic.twitter.com/1e0xoSTEY0 — T-Mobile (@TMobile) March 31, 2022

When two become one. Introducing a new crispety crunchety twist to your favorite mayo. #ButterfingerxHellmanns 🤤 pic.twitter.com/HSoWK8JVEq — Hellmann's (@Hellmanns) March 31, 2022

not a lot going on at the moment... Posted by The Hunger Games on Friday, April 1, 2022

Introducing the NEW U By Kotex Chocolate Pads! These delicious chocolates are the perfect match for your period…KIDDING!



This April Fools’ Day, we wanted to highlight one of the many ridiculous period stigmas like “women eating chocolate 24/7 when they are on their period”. pic.twitter.com/G4mC3gzycn — U by Kotex (@ubykotex) April 1, 2022

Some were obvious, and some not so much.

we are working on an edit button — Twitter (@Twitter) April 1, 2022

Twitter users have been begging for an edit button for years, so this April Fool's prank is almost cruel!

You asked for just the creme & Heinz helped us make it happen 😉 Posted by OREO on Friday, April 1, 2022

A few Oreo fans were likely devastated as well.

Our local Chick-fil-A should really look into making this one a reality, though...

Sometimes a large fry just isn't enough! Introducing our new Bucket-o-Fries.🍟 Perfect for families, gatherings, or just... Posted by Chick-fil-A Staples and McArdle on Friday, April 1, 2022

Another post closer to home was made by the Bexar County Sherriff's Office.

New Bexar County Ordinance to Combat “Cranial Assaults” With Fiesta upon us, and in advance of the upcoming Easter... Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Friday, April 1, 2022

It has been a very fun day online for those who love to prank and be pranked. Remember to keep in mind today that not everything you see may be true!

