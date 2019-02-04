CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday is World Autism Awareness Day but the entire month of April is World Autism Month.

More people than usual wore the color blue on Tuesday to mark the day and help bring awareness to the disorder, which affects an estimated 1 out of 59 kids in the U.S.

An autism spectrum disorder is a broad range of conditions that affect a person's social skills and communication. According to experts, many different types of autism are influenced by genetic and environmental factors.

There is still much work being done to shed light on the autism spectrum disorder as well as raise funds for research.