CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Aransas County Sheriff Bill Mills says a grand jury could soon indict him.

According to Mills, the indictment stems from one of his deputies who confiscated a pistol from someone in a courtroom.

The person with the pistol was an employee in the Aransas County District Attorney's Office who had a valid right to carry permit.

Mills told 3News that he is waiting on an attorney general's opinion on the case, which he says was being handled quietly and wasn't going to result in an arrest of that employee.

Mills says the way he reads the law is that someone with a concealed carry permit cannot bring a weapon into a courtroom. This was the one taken from the employee who works for the District Attorney's Office.

Mills tried to give the gun back to District Attorney Kristen Barneby the other day, but she wouldn't take it back.

Mills' department simply took the gun because they believed the district attorney was not interpreting the law correctly by allowing the employee to carry the weapon in a courtrooM.

"I have told her on numerous occasions the last two or three weeks that if we find the statue if the attorney general says the bill you're wrong you overlooked something I'm good with it I told her I would personally deliver an apology and the firearm, I've been trying to give the firearm back," Mills said.

The issue of the gun came up at a candidate's forum, and Barneby wouldn't give out any details.

3News spoke with Barneby, who says she has hired an investigator/special prosecutor out of San Antonio to look into the case.

Barneby says there is an open investigation in the sheriff's office over this.

Barneby believes she is correct on the law allowing her investigator to have a concealed carry permit and have the weapon in a courtroom.

According to Barneby, she hopes that the case is all wrapped up soon and is an unfortunate stunt during the political season because everyone has known that the investigator has carried a gun for years, and it was just now brought up.

