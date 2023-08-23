x
Aransas County enacts local disaster declaration due to risk of wildfires because of high drought conditions

In the declaration, it states that the county has not received adequate rainfall, which has created dry conditions leading to an increased threat of wildfires.
Credit: _jure - stock.adobe.com
No open fire flame allowed warning sign in Croatia. Red and black round fire ban sign. High resolution photo.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials in Aransas County have enacted a local disaster declaration, which is related to the threat of wildfires due to drought conditions. 

