Aransas County enacts local disaster declaration due to risk of wildfires because of high drought conditions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials in Aransas County have enacted a local disaster declaration, which is related to the threat of wildfires due to drought conditions.

In the declaration, it states that the county has not received adequate rainfall, which has created dry conditions leading to an increased threat of wildfires.

