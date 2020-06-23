Aransas County ISD employee tests positive for COVID-19, district suspends curbside meal service

Several school districts across the Coastal Bend have had employees come up positive for COVID-19, but as always the safety of the community is their top priority.

ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — Aransas County Independent School District announced on Tuesday, June 23rd that one of their employees was diagnosed with COVID-19.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are suspending the curbside meal service program as of today," stated Aransas County school officials.

According to Aransas County ISD officials, this program was due to end on Thursday, June 25th.

"We want to ensure you that employees that are in contact with the public wear protective personal equipment (PPE) and the facility is deep cleaned daily before and after preparation of meals," added officials.

In a Facebook post by the district, they say the last contact the employee had with their facility was Thursday, June 18th.

Officials say the facility was sanitized, deep-cleaned, and then closed for three days.

"The employee was not on-site on Monday, June 22nd. Please know this employee was not near the athletic facilities where the summer conditioning program is operating," stated in the social media post.

