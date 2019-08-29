CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A letter was sent home Thursday night to parents of students in the Aransas County Independent School District after bed bugs were spotted on the backpacks of two students.

According to the letter, janitors at the Fulton Learning Center spotted the bugs and notified administrators. Parents of the students were notified, and the affected classrooms have been sprayed.

Bed bugs do not transmit disease, but they can be a major nuisance and are often very difficult to get rid of completely.

