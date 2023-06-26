Aransas County residents demand action as stray dogs plague Rockport area

Dee Rowe lives about a mile from where a fatal dog mauling took place in Rockport. He said he's basically given up trying to get help from animal control.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Aransas County residents are continuing to speak out over concerns that the county, and Rockport, are being overrun by stray dogs.

Just last week, 40-year-old Lewis Flores was mauled to death by a pack of dogs.

Two people were arrested in connection with that attack.

Rockport resident Dee Rowe lives about a mile from where the dogs reportedly killed Flores. He said he's basically given up trying to get any kind of help from animal control.

"I don't think they're funded right," he said. "They don't have the personnel like I said, it's become a dog-eat-dog world over here."

Rowe lives off the 200 block of Sunset Drive in Rockport. His pet chihuahua, Smoky, is one of three dogs that he keeps inside because of the pit bulls and pit-bull mixes that roam the streets in Rockport.

"They kill what they want and get away with what they want," he said. "Chickens, dogs, cats."

Aransas County resident Tasha Spears is also concerned, and fears for her safety. She went before county commissioners Monday and asked them to do something about the threat dogs are posing.

"Until I moved here, I have never lived in a neighborhood where I am unable to walk around with a dog or ride a bike due to the frequency and number of dogs running loose on the streets," she said.

Rowe said both friends and neighbors have either been the victim of a pit-bull attack or had their animals killed by a pack of stray dogs.

"The lady next door lost two great Danes in the last year, and her son went into hand-to-hand combat with two pit bulls. We sat in the yard and no cops ever showed up over that," he said.

3NEWS asked city and county officials to comment. Our requests were denied.

