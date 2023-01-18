Aransas County sees economic boom

Aransas County Economic Development President Jeff Sjostrom said the trend in Aransas County is on the uptick in every economic multiplier and metric.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials in Aransas County told 3NEWS that the area's rebound from Hurricane Harvey should serve as a national model for hurricane response and recovery.

That news also has Sjostrom and others working on a plan to try and manage the future growth they know is coming.

They're going to host an economic summit on Jan. 27. to discuss what needs to be done to expand the business base but keep the area's great quality of life.

"We are looking for a very managed and measured approach for growing this community," he said. "There's not a single silver bullet. We're looking across the board. We're looking at everything from housing to quality commercial businesses, in terms of vendors and suppliers and people who can help augment the $50 billion of growth that's happening to our south."

The county's EDC is also working on creating databases and other economic information.