ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — According to the Aransas County Sheriff's Office, they lost not only a member of their law enforcement, but a member of their family on Friday, May 1.



Aransas County Sheriff's Office says their beloved two-year-old German Shepherd K9, KILO, passed away unexpectedly just minutes after returning to his kennel.



"He spent his last hours happily training and playing with his handler. Although it was a Saturday and his day off, KILO and Handler/Investigator Nanny with the Aransas County Sheriff's Office, were always spending time sharpening their skills together," says Gillian Cox.

Aransas County officials say they are deeply saddened by the loss of their beloved K9, KILO. The loss leaves a deep, emotional, and literal hole.



Hurricane Harvey hit Rockport, Texas head-on in 2017, ripping through Aransas County, and placing an unprecedented strain on the sheriff's office.



"18 of the 25 fleet vehicles were destroyed by the winds and flying debris. The main communication tower held until just after the eye hit, then it too snapped and succumbed. These losses, among others, combined with the increased demand placed on the deputies, investigators, staff, and sheriffs have strained the budgets," says Cox.

"Budgets that are shrinking, rather than growing with the needs, because the tax-base in the county was also crippled by the storm," adds Cox.



The Aransas County Sheriff's Office retired their K9 in the fall of 2019 and purchased KILO through a San Antonio area K9 training program.

According to Aransas County Sheriff's officials, KILO worked alongside K9, URSO, who served their county's office for six years.

Officials say URSO is set to retire within the next year and the financial strain they have faced in the past couple of years, plus now replacing two valuable dogs, is more than their recovering budget can bear.

Sergeant Tate’s wife, Gillian Cox has organized a fundraiser to help establish a "K9 fund" for the Aransas County Sheriff's Office that will help them purchase future dogs.

All the money raised will also permit handlers to K9 training, as well as provide much-needed protective equipment for them.



"All money donated will be accepted by the 501C3 '100 Club of Aransas County' and in turn, given directly to the Aransas County Sheriff’s Office for the specific and sole purpose of K9 use," says Cox.

Cox said, "the 100 Club’s overall mission is 'Commitment to the Peace Officers of Aransas County Is to provide lifesaving equipment for officers such as ballistic vests, duty-related education, training for officers, & financial aid to families of deceased officers'."

For More information about the 100, visit their website at http://100clubofaransascounty.org or https://www.facebook.com/100ClubAransasCounty/.

To help donate to the Aransas County Sheriff's K9 fund, please visit their GoFundMe page.

