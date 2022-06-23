Aransas County Sheriff's Office investigates 2 crimes that happened within an hour of each other

The Sheriff's Office apologizes for any "anxiety" the two calls may have caused residents.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Aransas County Sherriff's Office is investigating two separate crimes that took place within an hour of each other.

Wednesday morning, the Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a body in the water. After removing the remains, the office sent them for an autopsy, according to a social media post from the Sheriff's Office.

Approximately an hour later, a patrol unit encountered a stolen pickup truck from the Houston area. The truck had one occupant, and when police attempted to stop the truck, the driver started evasive driving and quickly exited the vehicle.

According to the social media post, authorities believe the truck was used in human trafficking.

The Sheriff's Office apologizes for any "anxiety" the two calls may have caused residents, adding that "at no time did the Sheriff's Office ever consider the public to be in harms way."

Wednesday morning the Aransas County Sheriffs' Office responded to a call of a body in the water. We recovered remains... Posted by Aransas County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, June 23, 2022

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.