Aransas County Sheriff's Office investigates 2 crimes that happened within an hour of each other

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Aransas County Sherriff's Office is investigating two separate crimes that took place within an hour of each other.
Wednesday morning, the Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a body in the water. After removing the remains, the office sent them for an autopsy, according to a social media post from the Sheriff's Office.
Approximately an hour later, a patrol unit encountered a stolen pickup truck from the Houston area. The truck had one occupant, and when police attempted to stop the truck, the driver started evasive driving and quickly exited the vehicle.
According to the social media post, authorities believe the truck was used in human trafficking.
The Sheriff's Office apologizes for any "anxiety" the two calls may have caused residents, adding that "at no time did the Sheriff's Office ever consider the public to be in harms way."
