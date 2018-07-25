Aransas County (KIII News) — The voter registration office in Aransas County will be closed next week.

According to staff, the office will be closed Monday, July 30, through Wednesday, Aug. 1, while the team is gone to a state election seminar in Austin.

The seminar is for county election officials to prepare for the November elections.

