ARANSAS PASS, Texas — If you're looking for a furry new addition to the family then you may just be in luck.

According to a social media post from the Aransas Pass Police department, a series of events will take place throughout the month of October.

Residents will be given the option to adopt a pet and even chip them. According to the post this is to help reduce capacity at the animal shelter.

For more information you can refer to the post below. You can also call at 361-758-5224