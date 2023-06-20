Aransas Pass Aquatic Center to remain closed until July 1

The decision was made after a young girl drowned at the facility on June 12.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Aransas Pass Aquatic Center will remain closed at least until July 1. The decision comes after a young girl drowned there on June 12.

The child and her family were visiting from out of town when they came to the Aquatic Center.

The girl who was younger than 10 years old was said to have been swimming when she went under the water and never came back up.

Eyewitnesses say that the lifeguards at the pool were very attentive and tried to save the child's life and performed CPR.

Police officers and EMS arrived shortly after and took her to a nearby hospital where she later died.

Aransas Pass Police Chief Eric Blanchard called the incident a freak and tragic accident.

