Aransas Pass Aquatics Center reopens after young girl's death

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The Aquatic Center in Aransas Pass reopened Saturday, 18 days after a young girl drowned in the pool.
The drowning happened on June 12. Aransas Pass Police Chief Eric Blanchard called it a freak and tragic accident. Lifeguards told police they saw her go under and responded immediately, pulling her from the water and performing CPR, but she did not survive.
The girl and her family were visiting from out of town.
The center was closed out of respect for those affected by the tragedy and to allow the community to grieve.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Heat may be contributing factor in two elderly deaths in Beeville
- Man attacked, killed by pack of dogs in Rockport
- Young girl drowns at Aransas Pass Aquatic Center
- Wheel of Fortune Live! is coming to Corpus Christi
- Potentially dangerous bacteria found in Gulf of Mexico poses health risk to Coastal Bend community
- First stay cable to be installed on Harbor Bridge Project
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.