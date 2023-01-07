Aransas Pass Aquatics Center reopens after young girl's death

The center was closed out of respect for those affected by the tragedy.

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The Aquatic Center in Aransas Pass reopened Saturday, 18 days after a young girl drowned in the pool.

The drowning happened on June 12. Aransas Pass Police Chief Eric Blanchard called it a freak and tragic accident. Lifeguards told police they saw her go under and responded immediately, pulling her from the water and performing CPR, but she did not survive.

The girl and her family were visiting from out of town.

The center was closed out of respect for those affected by the tragedy and to allow the community to grieve.

