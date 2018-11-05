Student-athletes from across the state were in Austin Friday for the U.I.L. State Track and Field Meet.

One young athlete from Aransas Pass is hoping his arms and upper body strength can propel him to a first-place finish in the wheelchair division. Sophomore Christian Chavez is making his way to the State Wheelchair Division Track and Field Meet.

"The 100-meter dash in track is just is something I really like to do because it's fast-paced. I put all I got into it and make sure I get to the finish line first in front of everybody," Chavez said.

Chavez was born with spina bifida, but he hasn't let that stop his desire to win.

"If I'm not on track I'm still lifting weights, pushups, just anywhere I can find a place to workout, I workout," Chavez said.

Chavez knows that at the state meet he's going to face others in the same situation and with the same work ethic.

"All the competitors there are just super talented, and they have the same desire as you do. They want to get to the top of that podium and get first place," Chavez said.

Chavez also gave some advice for everyone facing tough odds.

"No matter what you do and what you're feeling, going through anything, do not give up," Chavez said.

