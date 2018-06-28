Aransas Pass police and Animal Control officers had their hands full overnight when an eight-foot alligator showed up in a Walmart parking lot.

According to the Aransas Pass Police Department, the alligator got out of a pond near the intersection of FM 1069 and Demory Lane. Officers were called to the nearby Walmart parking lot where the animal had made its way.

Officer Allen Mize jumped into action to hold down the back end of the gator while Game Warden Albert Flores from Texas Parks & Wildlife held down the front end. Sgt David Muniz stepped in shortly after to tape its mouth shut.

Check out the uncut body cam footage of the entire incident below:

The alligator was turned over to the game warden. They will be taking it to be released in a safe area.

