Aransas Pass (KIII News) — At least two more longtime business owners in Aransas Pass said they have made the tough decision not to reopen due to the damage they received during Hurricane Harvey.

Sully's Bowling Lanes in Aransas Pass has been a fixture of the community for decades. It suffered a lot of damage inside during Hurricane Harvey, and the owners said it took a lot of souls searching before they came to a decision not to reopen.

"We're a mom-and-pop operation, so we decided from year to year whether we were going to have windstorm insurance or not, and we picked a bad year to not have a windstorm," said Dee Jae Sullinger, owner of Sully's Bowling Lanes. "So, unfortunately, in the storm it took a really big hit."

Sullinger said the community is disappointed.

"It was heartbreaking because people really hoped our doors were going to be swinging open soon and not hearing that news," Sullinger said.

Another business that will not be reopening due to Hurricane Harvey is Cinema 4 in Rockport.

"The storm damaged it, and it also damaged the market. It's a tourist town. We depend on tourists, and we have no facilities for tourists," said Jeff Dinger, owner of Cinema 4. "Of course all profitability exists on the margins, and that margin is gone."

Numbers from the Chamber of Commerce show 82-percent of the more than 900 businesses in Rockport have reopened.

The numbers from Ingleside are also encouraging. The Chamber said only 10-percent of the 200 businesses impacted by the storm do not plan on reopening.

