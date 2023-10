According to the Chamber, Aransas Pass is within the direct path of annularity with approximately 4 minutes and 49 seconds of phenomenon viewing time.

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — And if you are still looking for a place to watch the annular solar eclipse, the Aransas Pass Chamber & Visitor Center will be hosting a watch party at Dorados Restaurant and Bar.

Along with the view, there will be live music, food, and a full bar with themed cocktails for those 21 and over.