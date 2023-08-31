Aransas Pass church allows homeless to set up tents despite facing possible police citations

Police said they responded to complaints about the tents, while others have shared support for the church.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Homelessness is an issue that impacts not only metropolitan areas, but even the smallest of Coastal Bend communities, which has become more evident in Aransas Pass.

The Remnant House of Worship off of Commercial Street in Aransas Pass is allowing a handful of homeless individuals a place not only to worship, but to set up their tents. Despite the good deed, it's something that is also catching the attention of some residents and police.

Many of the individuals who are staying at the church tell 3NEWS they have jobs, but no place to live. Some people calling the tents set up outside an eye sore, while several others have come to their defense.

Remnant Pastor Tracie Frazier said the initiative was one that was made out of grace.

"We all deserve a second change, a third change, Jesus' love is unconditional, he picks us up time and time again, he doesn't turn his back on us," she said.

Frazier said that she wanted the church to also act as a refuge, offering those who don't have a place to call home somewhere to also lay their heads.

"We'd have Friday night services and then they would start coming in they say, can we stay beside the building? If we stay downtown we get spit on, we get kicked at, we get cussed at. I said sure stay there," she said.

Bryan Shoefstall has stayed at the church for almost a year. He said the refuge has given him the chance to give back in his own way.

"Just because you are homeless doesn't mean you can't help people I contribute things all the time," he said.

22-year-old Richard Solis said the church gave him a new lease on life.

"The church has done everything for me. I really appreciate sister Tracie for helping me and my wife out," he said.

Coming out on the other side, Glen Cluiss credits the church with saving his life.

"A lot of people look at this place and don't think much of it. I can't think of another place I'd rather be," he said.

While some believe the church is doing good, a social media post about the tents has drawn criticism from community members,.

"There are people saying they need to throw a match over here and burn it down. 90 percent are taking up for the homeless, it did my heart good because when we first got here, we didn't have that," Frazier said.

However, complaints have also caught the attention of police. Aransas Pass Police Chief Eric Blanchard said no matter which side you are on, under a new state law, the tents have to go.

"That process can't move forward. The campers could be cited for camping, they could be arrested, the person facilitating could also be cited, also a procedure for safeguarding that property," Blanchard said.

The police department is working with the group to give them time to comply and the church to apply with the city to become a shelter.

"If we're not helping them, who is going to help them," Frazier said.

At the end of the day, Frazier said there are not enough resources in town to help.

"I understand its an eye sore, but also understand if you are not part of the solution you are part of the problem," she said.

Blanchard encourages community members who want to help the church, to simply reach out to the church to find out how. The church currently does not have the funding to apply with the city to become a shelter.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!