ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Aransas Pass, Texas, is still in the process of recovering from Hurricane Harvey, but according to their city manager there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

City Manager Gary Edwards said they are looking forward to a bright future. In fact, he believes you will not recognize it in 10 years.

"I anticipate by 10 or 15 years from now you're not going to recognize this area, the area that we're in right now," Edwards said.

Edwards said there are a number of industrial companies looking to move into the Aransas Pass area, so he's busy working to try and ensure the City is ready to deal with all that growth. He has now hired a city planner to try and stay ahead of the rapid expansion he believes is coming soon.

"More industries are coming in and so we need more residential, and so it's going to boost up people, population growth," Aransas Pass City Planner Osei Amo-Mensah said.

Amo-Mensah is already keeping busy as several housing developments deals are in the works. The City will have to provide some of that infrastructure for those subdivisions, along with the retail businesses that are sure to follow.

"I'm hoping we look something like Port Aransas, you know? Bring a lot of people in. Lot of work," resident Marcus Ortiz said.

"I like small towns, but I also like convenience of having better stuff like the big cities," resident Shane Carmichael said. "But I don't like going to the big cities. Few more restaurants. More shopping."

Edwards recently turned down a pay raise for the second straight year. He said the City's budget is still not where he wants it to be, and added that the economy is improving and soon he and everyone else will be benefiting from the expected boom in businesses and housing there.

