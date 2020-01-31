ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Dog owners received good news Thursday after nearly five years a dog park in Aransas Pass was completed.

The project was never completed, and it was put on the back burner for some time. When city leaders found some additional money from the same bond issue, they were able to finish the project.

"The grass wasn't well taken care of, and we had sticker burs all over the place, so that's no fun for the pets," director Fernando Quintanilla said.

Developers started from scratch to rebuild the park. They brought in carpet grass added an agility course, shade structures, and benches, and even sectioned off an area for the small dogs to hang out with other small dogs.

