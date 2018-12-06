A 20-year-old man from Aransas Pass is making a name for himself in the fashion industry.

Nick Perez designs high-end clothing for women and is being recognized around the state. He said he has always had a passion for art since he was a kid but his love for fashion design didn't start until he was in high school.

"I would stay after school and tell my dad I was in band practice, but I was actually teaching myself how to sew a little bit more and it just kind of grew from there," Perez said.

And grow it did. Perez now has his own clothing line called Nico. He has shown his garments at Austin fashion week, the South Texas International Fashion Week, and another statewide fashion show where he was the only designer who was not from a popular fashion TV show.

"There was one snarky designer who was like, 'Well, if you're not from Project Runway than how did you get here?'" Perez said. "And I was just like, 'Talent.'"

Perez's designs range from bright and dramatic to soft and subtle bridal wear.

"It's so effortless to wear, so easy to wear. Not easy to make, but it's 100-percent for the women. It's made for her body, basically the world being her runway," Perez said.

Perez said his clothing represents more than fashion; it represents creativity and individuality, and that's what he wants to share with the world.

"I have a lot of drive that will one day take over the world I believe. Until then I'm eating a lot of pizza," Perez said.

To find out more about Perez's upcoming fashion shows, click here.

