Aransas Pass recovering from flooding as more rain is expected

Now is the time to prepare for even more water as June 1 marks a brand-new hurricane season.

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — On Monday, by the second, the City of Aransas Pass has been pumping standing water into the Bay.

"5.12 inches of rain during the day [and] of that, nearly four inches were within one hour," said Lynn Pearce, the Assistance Chief of Police and Emergency Management Coordinator for the City of Aransas Pass.

The city was pounded by heavy rain in just a few days.

"We will never be able to pump more water than what Mother Nature can produce," said Pearce.

And with more rain to come, the city is making sure they've got all their resources on deck.

"Three 10-inch pumps and two eight-inch pumps in the last year or so which really increased our capacity and again the portable pumps has some disadvantages and advantages but the big advantages is we can move it from section to section where they're needed the most," Pearce added.

"It's not just rain events," Pearce said. 'We're just a few days away from hurricane season, so if you think you might need sandbags for a hurricane or a rain event, now is the time to be stocking those up and having them available."

Pearce said major retailers like Lowe's and The Home Depot name just a few places where you can find sandbags in Aransas Pass right now.

