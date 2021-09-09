Aransas Pass Chamber of Commerce, police help feed victims of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana

They loaded up with cleaning supplies, food, and cooking supplies to whip up a warm meal. Something most of community haven't had since the hurricane hit.

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Days after Hurricane Ida hit, we caught up with the Aransas Pass Chamber of Commerce on the journey they would be taking to Louisiana to help with the aftermath. They're back in Aransas Pass and we caught up with them again as well as a couple from Louisiana

"The Chamber of Aransas Pass, thank you to the Police Department , thank you to the City workers that came," said Debbie Olivier, a resident of Houma, Louisiana.

Luckily, their home survived Hurricane Ida, but others weren't so lucky.

"They have no homes. There's people sitting in their front yard with their house broken down in pieces," said Rosemary Vega with the Aransas Pass Chamber of Commerce.

The AP Chamber, the Police Department and City workers drove all the way to Chauvin Louisiana to help with the huge mess Ida left behind. They loaded a U-Haul and cage trailer with cleaning supplies, food, and cooking supplies to whip up a warm meal. Something most of community haven't had since the hurricane blew through.

"There was a man that came up on a little bike with a little basket with children in it," said Vega, "Two kids in it. They were like 'we heard you all had some food. Can we get some food, and can we get some water?'"

Olivier said, the little things became the big things when they were taken away like water in our everyday routine.

"To be able to brush your teeth. To be able to flush your toilet," Olivier added.

Folks from AP stayed in Louisiana for a few days but got back home Wednesday. They plan on doing this again in the future and in the meantime, are collecting donations to continue giving to communities hit by Ida. You can call this number to give a cash memo:

361-758-2750