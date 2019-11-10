ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Things are still slowly getting back to normal in the Coastal Bend two years since Hurricane Harvey made landfall. On Thursday, students and athletes at Aransas Pass High School celebrated the fact that they finally have a gym to call their own.

The gym was rebuilt after being destroyed during Hurricane Harvey back in 2017. The gym floor actually broke open due to all of the water damage.

Students finally got a look at their new and improved gym on Thursday.

