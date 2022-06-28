Aransas Pass man dies from injuries after chasing off home intruder

Authorities said 38-year-old Alex Lee Quici died from excessive blood loss after cutting his arm while chasing away the suspect.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Aransas Pass Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in the death of 38-year-old Alex Lee Quici.

The San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 4:20 a.m. Monday from a home in the 4600 block of Farm-to-Market 1069. The caller initially reported that a man had been shot, but police said they changed to their report saying the man was actually stabbed, according to Sheriff Oscar Rivera.

According to post on social media written by Rivera, the suspect had a gun when he broke into Quici's home and asked Quici and another person at the residence to cover their heads with pillows. Quici did not comply.

Rivera said the suspect fire a shot and began to flee. As Quici gave chase he reportedly cut his arm on a broken window, cutting into an artery. He lost excessive amounts of blood and died on the scene, Rivera said.

While processing the crime scene, investigators saw several jars of marijuana and mushrooms. The Department of Public Safety's narcotics division collected 49 pounds of marijuana and two pounds of mushrooms from the residence.

Rivera said the suspect is still at large. 3NEWS will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

