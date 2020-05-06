ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Aransas Pass became the latest city in the Coastal Bend to host a citizen protest and march in the name of George Floyd. This gathering, like all the others in our area, remained peaceful.

They gathered in front of AP City Hall. Dozens of citizens of different races and backgrounds came together to show solidarity. They held signs that read "We Stand United" and "I Can't Breathe."

Protesters took to the streets, marching and spreading the same powerful message. The message was heard loud and clear as we saw residents standing outside of their homes joining in the march.

AP Police blocked intersections so they could walk in the streets.

