Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A lack of housing is said to be the biggest problem faced by the City of Aransas Pass right now, according to City Manager Gary Edwards.

Edwards spoke at a State of the City luncheon Wednesday at the Aransas Pass civic center. He told the audience that Aransas Pass has made a lot of progress since Hurricane Harvey, but that dealing with FEMA and working with developers are still the biggest challenges for the city.

According to Edwards, of the eight apartment complexes in Aransas Pass, only three are open as of Wednesday.

"Those housing units will come back as far as the apartments go, and a good sign is we have a large 360 single-home development. New homes, under construction right now, and they're selling," Edwards said. "They're selling very well. That's a good sign for the community. That helps with the housing shortage."

Edwards did say more apartment are opening up every day and that developers are interested in building new apartment complexes there.

