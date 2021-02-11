Aransas Pass ISD campuses locked due to report of possible threat

Aransas Pass ISD said in a statement that all students and staff are safe.

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Aransas Pass ISD schools are in 'secure action' mode, meaning all exterior doors to campuses are locked, due to a potential threat.

The district said in a statement that all students and staff are safe and business is being conducted as usual inside campuses.

Aransas Pass High School is on a HOLD. This means there is a situation taking place that requires students to remain in... Posted by Aransas Pass Police Department on Tuesday, November 2, 2021

No one is allowed in or out of any of the campuses at this time, APISD officials said.

Aransas Pass police officials ask that parents do not show up to the campuses and updates will be provided as they are received.

