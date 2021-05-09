Aransas Pass lends a helping hand to those impacted by Hurricane Ida

Vega said she wants to be as helpful to individuals in Louisiana as people were to Aransas Pass when Hurricane Harvey hit.

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The Coastal Bend dodged a bullet when Hurricane Ida shifted North, and even though we were spared, right away, individuals in Aransas Pass got to work on ways to help with the aftermath.

This is something Rosemary Vega with the AP Chamber of Commerce said she knows all too well about.

"Here in Aransas Pass, we lost our water tower, so we were without water longer than some of the others," Vega said. "We didn't have power for a long long time. We always remember all the strangers that came to our town. We would literally just walk up to some stranger and they would feed you," Vega said.

With the help of the community and several organizations, the AP Chamber and Police Department organized tools and donations to take to Louisiana.

"We ended up thinking, 'okay, we'll get a 20ft U-Haul', we ended up with a 26 and it's full to the top," Vega said. "We also have the police department that's going to take their trailer, and we have a gooseneck trailer that's got five palettes of water going on it," Vega added.