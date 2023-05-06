x
Aransas Pass mayor Gomez wins re-election bid

Calallen ISD voters split on bond proposals, Gregory-Portland bond passes

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

San Patricio/Nueces counties 

  • City of Aransas Pass 

    • Mayor 

      • Ram Gomez-594 

      • Jason Followell-261 

    • Council Member Place 1 

      • Carrie Scruggs-475

      • Hector Rios-389

    • Council Member Place 3 

      • Joe Dominquez-489

      • Eric Kindervater-368

  • Aransas Pass ISD 

    • Trustee, Place 3 

      • Gloria Heyward-333

      • Olivia Hill-495

    • Trustee, Place 4 

      • Delfino Flores-697

    • Trustee, Place 6 

      • Kori De Los Santos-165

      • Terry Stansberry-443

      • Frank Guzman-213

  • City of Bishop 

    • Mayor 

      • Tem Miller-107

      • Javier Carrillo-99

      • Clint Latimer-67

      • Noel Barrera Lopez-282

    • Council Member Place 1 

      • Antonio “Tony” Garcia, Jr.-354 

      • Rick Bleibdrey-195

    • Council Member Place 2 

      • Wayne A. Grant, Sr.-217

      • Bill D. Boswell-328

    • Council Member Place 3 

      • Cynthia L. Contreras-276

      • Gina Garcia-208

      • Adrian “Vito” De La Mora-61

    • Council Member Place 4 

      • Tony Mechell-456

      • Jimmy Helmke-90

    • Council Member Place 5 

      • David Omar Contreras-189

      • David B. Zimmerman-360

  • Bishop CISD 

    • School Trustee Place 1 

      • Jeanette Serbantez-Gonzalez-564

      • J. Santos Ramirez, III-78

      • Jenilee Ramos Latimer-114

    • School Trustee Place 4 

      • Chris Ruiz-98

      • Dr. Julie Chancler-282

      • Marc Morales-370

    • School Trustee Place 5 

      • Rosie Elizondo-532

      • Heather Smith-226

    • School Trustee Place 7 

      • Victor Garcia-180

      • Yolanda Cruz-293

      • Robert Ochoa, Jr.-286

  • Calallen ISD 

    • Proposition A - The issuance of $55,182,000 of bonds by the Calallen Independent School District for the construction, renovation, improvement and equipment of school facilities in the District (including, but not limited to, improvements to enhance safety and security), and levying the tax in payment thereof.  This is a property tax increase. 

      • For-298

      • Against-228

    • Proposition B - The issuance of $12,573,000 of bonds by the Calallen Independent School District for the construction, renovation, improvement and equipment of Phil Danaher Stadium, Steve Chapman Stadium and Ladycat Softball Stadium, and levying the tax in payment thereof.  This is a property tax increase. 

      • For-255

      • Against-271

  • City of Ingleside 

    • Proposition A - The reauthorization for the local sales and use tax in the City of Ingleside at the rate on one-fourth of one percent (0.25%) to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets.  The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized. 

      • Yes-52

      • No-8 

  • City of Mathis 

    • Mayor 

      • Ciriaco “Ciri” Villarreal-252

    • Council Member Place 3 

      • Israel Gonzales-150

      • Isabel Monsibaiz Rivera-153

    • Council Member Place 5 

      • David Garcia-265

  • Mathis ISD 

    • School Trustee Place 3 

      • Alan A. Gutierrez31

      • Abel Monsibaiz-145

      • Moises Alfaro-245

    • School Trustee Place 4 

      • Justine Sablatura-328

    • School Trustee Place 5 

      • Angie Trejo-325

  • City of Odem 

    • Mayor 

      • David Bargas Maldonado-274

      • Virginia “Vicky” Garza-226

    • Alderman Place 1 

      • Miranda Rendon-188

      • Billy V. Huerta-313

    • Alderman Place 2 

      • Sandra Z. Ridgway-176

      • Yolanda Roblez Alvaro-313 

    • Alderman Place 3 

      • Isaac Dominguez-272

      • Amanda B. Garcia-232

    • Alderman Place 4 

      • Jesse Falcon-284

      • Amanda Marie Young-207

    • Alderman Place 5 

      • Johnny Garza-226

      • Elizabeth Candela-274

  • Odem-Edroy ISD 

    • Proposition A - "The issuance of $15,800,000 of bonds by the Odem-Edroy Independent School District for the purposes of designing, constructing, renovating, improving, upgrading, updating, acquiring, and equipping school facilities and the levying of a tax in payment thereof.  This is a property tax increase." 

      • For-413

      • Against-257

  • City of Portland 

    • Council Member (Vote for no more than four) 

      • Bill T. Watson II-1,092

      • Erik Levandowski-486

      • John F. Green-1,238

      • John G. Sutton Jr.-1,246

      • Troy Bethel-1,126

  • Gregory-Portland ISD 

    • School Trustee (Vote for no more than three) 

      • John Reed-623

      • Carrie Gregory-1,082

      • Megan Axelsen-172

      • Alan DeLaRosa-732

      • Tim Flinn-1,082

      • Lora Deluna-900

      • Gilbert Cortinas-551

      • Deena Henderson-450 

  • Gregory-Portland ISD Special Election 

    • Proposition A - "The issuance of $175,800,000 of bonds by the Gregory-Portland Independent School District for the purposes of designing, constructing, renovating, improving, upgrading, updating, acquiring, and equipping school facilities and the necessary sites for school facilities and the levying of a tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase." 

      • For-1,357

      • Against-735

  • City of Sinton 

    • Council Member Place 3 

      • Gabriel G. Morales-62 

      • Roland Cantu-143

      • Greg Ybarra-258

    • Council Member Place 5 

      • Mary M. Speidel -302

  • Sinton ISD 

    • School Trustee (Vote for none, one, two, three or four) 

      • Patrick Houser-285

      • Candice Wood-288

      • Ethan Garza-325

      • Lissa Ruiz-244

      • Jimmie Alaniz-443

      • Crystal Saldana-335

      • Sam P. Lankford-425

  • Taft ISD 

    • School Trustee (Vote for non, one or two) 

      • Diana Cortez Buendia-113

      • Larry Thormaehlen-89 

      • Summer Garcia-58

      • Greg Benedict-112



These are the unofficial results.

Check back with 3NEWS for more updates when they become available.

