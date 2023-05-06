Aransas Pass mayor Gomez wins re-election bid

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —
San Patricio/Nueces counties
City of Aransas Pass
Mayor
Ram Gomez-594
Jason Followell-261
Council Member Place 1
Carrie Scruggs-475
Hector Rios-389
Council Member Place 3
Joe Dominquez-489
Eric Kindervater-368
Aransas Pass ISD
Trustee, Place 3
Gloria Heyward-333
Olivia Hill-495
Trustee, Place 4
Delfino Flores-697
Trustee, Place 6
Kori De Los Santos-165
Terry Stansberry-443
Frank Guzman-213
City of Bishop
Mayor
Tem Miller-107
Javier Carrillo-99
Clint Latimer-67
Noel Barrera Lopez-282
Council Member Place 1
Antonio “Tony” Garcia, Jr.-354
Rick Bleibdrey-195
Council Member Place 2
Wayne A. Grant, Sr.-217
Bill D. Boswell-328
Council Member Place 3
Cynthia L. Contreras-276
Gina Garcia-208
Adrian “Vito” De La Mora-61
Council Member Place 4
Tony Mechell-456
Jimmy Helmke-90
Council Member Place 5
David Omar Contreras-189
David B. Zimmerman-360
Bishop CISD
School Trustee Place 1
Jeanette Serbantez-Gonzalez-564
J. Santos Ramirez, III-78
Jenilee Ramos Latimer-114
School Trustee Place 4
Chris Ruiz-98
Dr. Julie Chancler-282
Marc Morales-370
School Trustee Place 5
Rosie Elizondo-532
Heather Smith-226
School Trustee Place 7
Victor Garcia-180
Yolanda Cruz-293
Robert Ochoa, Jr.-286
Calallen ISD
Proposition A - The issuance of $55,182,000 of bonds by the Calallen Independent School District for the construction, renovation, improvement and equipment of school facilities in the District (including, but not limited to, improvements to enhance safety and security), and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.
For-298
Against-228
Proposition B - The issuance of $12,573,000 of bonds by the Calallen Independent School District for the construction, renovation, improvement and equipment of Phil Danaher Stadium, Steve Chapman Stadium and Ladycat Softball Stadium, and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.
For-255
Against-271
City of Ingleside
Proposition A - The reauthorization for the local sales and use tax in the City of Ingleside at the rate on one-fourth of one percent (0.25%) to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.
Yes-52
No-8
City of Mathis
Mayor
Ciriaco “Ciri” Villarreal-252
Council Member Place 3
Israel Gonzales-150
Isabel Monsibaiz Rivera-153
Council Member Place 5
David Garcia-265
Mathis ISD
School Trustee Place 3
Alan A. Gutierrez31
Abel Monsibaiz-145
Moises Alfaro-245
School Trustee Place 4
Justine Sablatura-328
School Trustee Place 5
Angie Trejo-325
City of Odem
Mayor
David Bargas Maldonado-274
Virginia “Vicky” Garza-226
Alderman Place 1
Miranda Rendon-188
Billy V. Huerta-313
Alderman Place 2
Sandra Z. Ridgway-176
Yolanda Roblez Alvaro-313
Alderman Place 3
Isaac Dominguez-272
Amanda B. Garcia-232
Alderman Place 4
Jesse Falcon-284
Amanda Marie Young-207
Alderman Place 5
Johnny Garza-226
Elizabeth Candela-274
Odem-Edroy ISD
Proposition A - "The issuance of $15,800,000 of bonds by the Odem-Edroy Independent School District for the purposes of designing, constructing, renovating, improving, upgrading, updating, acquiring, and equipping school facilities and the levying of a tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase."
For-413
Against-257
City of Portland
Council Member (Vote for no more than four)
Bill T. Watson II-1,092
Erik Levandowski-486
John F. Green-1,238
John G. Sutton Jr.-1,246
Troy Bethel-1,126
Gregory-Portland ISD
School Trustee (Vote for no more than three)
John Reed-623
Carrie Gregory-1,082
Megan Axelsen-172
Alan DeLaRosa-732
Tim Flinn-1,082
Lora Deluna-900
Gilbert Cortinas-551
Deena Henderson-450
Gregory-Portland ISD Special Election
Proposition A - "The issuance of $175,800,000 of bonds by the Gregory-Portland Independent School District for the purposes of designing, constructing, renovating, improving, upgrading, updating, acquiring, and equipping school facilities and the necessary sites for school facilities and the levying of a tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase."
For-1,357
Against-735
City of Sinton
Council Member Place 3
Gabriel G. Morales-62
Roland Cantu-143
Greg Ybarra-258
Council Member Place 5
Mary M. Speidel -302
Sinton ISD
School Trustee (Vote for none, one, two, three or four)
Patrick Houser-285
Candice Wood-288
Ethan Garza-325
Lissa Ruiz-244
Jimmie Alaniz-443
Crystal Saldana-335
Sam P. Lankford-425
Taft ISD
School Trustee (Vote for non, one or two)
Diana Cortez Buendia-113
Larry Thormaehlen-89
Summer Garcia-58
Greg Benedict-112
These are the unofficial results.
