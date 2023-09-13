Authorities ask Aransas Bay RV Park residents to evacuate due to growing fire

The fire is being called the Myrtle fire and is about 20 acres and growing, Aransas Pass Police Chief Blanchard said.

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Authorities in Aransas Pass are asking anyone at the Aransas Bay RV Park to evacuate due to a large, growing brush fire. The civic center at 700 West Wheeler Avenue will be open for those who must evacuate.

The fire is burning mostly brush and began around the Lamont St. and Maddox Ave., Aransas Pass Police Chief Eric Blanchard said in a Facebook live video.

APPD released this updated statement around 2 p.m. Those in the projected path of the fire are urged to evacuate as soon as possible.

Mrytle Fire update. 14:03hrs. Evacuation happening now for the following locations: - along Ireland between 9th and... Posted by Aransas Pass Police Department on Wednesday, September 13, 2023

The fire is about 20 acres and still growing, Blanchard said. The fire is moving west toward Bypass 35. Several fire agencies from around the area are responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. We have a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with 3NEWS for updates.

