Authorities ask Aransas Bay RV Park residents to evacuate due to growing fire

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Authorities in Aransas Pass are asking anyone at the Aransas Bay RV Park to evacuate due to a large, growing brush fire. The civic center at 700 West Wheeler Avenue will be open for those who must evacuate.
The fire is burning mostly brush and began around the Lamont St. and Maddox Ave., Aransas Pass Police Chief Eric Blanchard said in a Facebook live video.
APPD released this updated statement around 2 p.m. Those in the projected path of the fire are urged to evacuate as soon as possible.
The fire is about 20 acres and still growing, Blanchard said. The fire is moving west toward Bypass 35. Several fire agencies from around the area are responding to the scene.
This is a developing story. We have a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with 3NEWS for updates.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Here's when the next Starlink satellites will be visible over Corpus Christi
- District attorney Mark Gonzalez resigns to run for US Senate against Ted Cruz
- Corpus Christi municipal court says more than 53,000 people have active warrants for misdemeanor violations
- Jose 'JJ' Falcon dies of bone cancer
- Corpus Christi cyclists say they were assaulted by aggressive drivers during group ride
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.