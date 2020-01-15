ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Aransas Pass police officers were called to a burglary of a vehicle Sunday in a residential neighborhood.

According to police, several items were taken from the unlocked vehicle, including a purse and some board games and a Dodge vehicle key.

Officers searched the area and found a neighbor had a security camera that captured images of the suspect and their vehicle, a dark Jeep Liberty. The neighbor shared information with officers, and a few hours later, they spotted the suspect vehicle and stopped it. The male driver matched the suspect description from the earlier report.

Police say the Dodge key was visible on the driver’s seat, and a handgun wrapped in a black sock was also located near where the Jeep had been stopped.

Police learned the male suspect had tossed the handgun from the Jeep after he was stopped by police.

Officers also located in the vehicle a large amount of unopened mail, which had been stolen from various locations in Aransas Pass and Ingleside.

Several items that had been stolen from the original vehicle burglary event were found inside the Jeep. These included keys, a driver’s license, credit cards, and other items.

The passenger was arrested on the unrelated warrant. The male suspect, who had an extensive criminal history, was charged with theft of mail, tamper/fabricate physical evidence and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police say that additional charges may follow.

