Aransas Pass PD Chief Eric Blanchard not selected for Victoria chief position

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Aransas Pass Police Chief Eric Blanchard is no longer being considered for police chief of the Victoria Police Department.
In early April, Blanchard was selected as one of four finalists for the position.
"I count that as a blessing having been a finalist in the first place," Blanchard told 3NEWS. "I learned a lot from the process and am happy to remain here with my wonderful AP team, family. It simply means God feels I have unfinished business."
Blanchard has been a law enforcement officer since 2000 and was hired as chief of the Aransas Pass Police Department in 2012. He has worked for the Mathis Police Department, the Portland Police Department and the Sinton Police Department.
