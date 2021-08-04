Aransas Pass police found a headstone at an illegal dumping site. They want to return it to where it belongs.

A post by the police department said they need help finding where that may be.

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Aransas Pass police were shocked when they found a headstone at an illegal dumping site.

"Of all the low down ways crooks go about their illegal dumping, this one sinks to new depths!" the Aransas Pass Police Department posted to Facebook, along with photos of the headstone.

"Someone tossed out the headstone of a memorialized decedent," the post said.

The photos show a headstone of a Carmen Gonzales, who passed in 1984.

APPD said they would like to return the stone to where it belongs.

If you can help, contact the APPD at 361-758-5224.

