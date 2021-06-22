Aransas Pass PD suspends search for theft suspect due to a death in the suspect's family

"My staff and I will pause our search and effort to arrest the accused during this time," Chief Blanchard said.

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — UPDATE: We have removed the photo and named of the accused after Aransas Pass Police Chief Blanchard deleted the blotter posting on this story, due to the person being sought having a death in the family. Blanchard said "I have decided to afford the person time to spend with family and carry out funeral arrangements. My staff and I will pause our search and effort to arrest the accused during this time."

Original story:

The Aransas Pass Police Department is asking for help finding a suspect that has been interacting with them on Facebook.

The woman has active felony warrants for theft of a firearm and burglary of a building, the Aransas Pass Police Chief posted to their website.

The story beings on June 3, 2021, around 12:49 a.m., when officers were sent to a shots-fired call in Aransas Pass. The woman was on scene and officers believed she was involved, though she would not cooperate, APPD said.

As detectives investigated, they learned the woman had a stolen firearm and realized a U-Haul on scene was being used in a crime spree.

The mess our detectives deal with when catching crooks in a Uhaul. And, this ain’t the first time we’ve encountered... Posted by Aransas Pass Police Department on Friday, June 4, 2021

A search warrant was issued by a district judge for the U-Haul. Investigators found stolen property belonging to victims in several cases, APPD said.

The woman was again questioned but remained uncooperative, police said. She refused to explain to police why she had mail and personal documents from victims in her possession or help return the property to their owners.

Officials said more stolen property was recovered in a storage unit under her name.

APPD said she has interacted with them on social media but has not yet been found.

