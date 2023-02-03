Aransas Pass PD search for 'pitiful paintballer' after several reports of vandalism

Aransas Pass Police Department Administrative Cpt. Aaron Jones said that the 'pitiful paintballer' has been causing trouble more than once for one family.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Law enforcement out of Aransas Pass said they've received a few reports of paint ball vandalism.

A few neighborhoods in Aransas Pass were visited by what police are calling the 'pitiful paintballer.'

Aransas Pass resident Bernard Drake said that he didn't think much of the incident at first, until he realized exactly what was going on.

"It sounded like somebody was outside with rocks hitting your window. We didn't know what it was then," said Drake.

Aransas Pass Police Department Administrative Cpt. Aaron Jones said that the 'pitiful paintballer' has been causing trouble for some time.

"From the 26th to 28th of February, we received four different reports of residents or cars of residents being hit with paint balls," said Cpt. Jones.

Drake told 3NEWS his property was vandalized more than once.

"We didn't think too much about it during that time, but the next day, the same thing happened," he said.

Drake said because his house has been vandalized several times, it worries him because there are five children who live under his roof.

"Sure it does. Anytime you have kids you have to protect them. If we can't protect ourselves, that puts them in a bad position," he said.

Aransas Pass police said they believe similar incidents are happening in varying neighborhoods, but people are choosing not to report it.

Jones said there will be consequences for whoever is responsible with charges ranging from a class c misdemeanor to class a misdemeanor.

They ask if the community has any information on the car and suspect, to contact Aransas Pass PD, Ingleside PD, San Patricio County or Aransas County.

