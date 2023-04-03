Aransas Pass police chief one of four finalists for Victoria police chief position

This week, the finalists are expected to tour Victoria and meet with city officials and stakeholders, a press release from the City of Victoria said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Victoria on Friday reported that Aransas Pass Police Chief Eric Blanchard is a finalist to serve as chief of Victoria's police department.

Blanchard has been a law enforcement officer since 2000 and was hired as chief of the Aransas Pass Police Department in 2012. He has worked for the Mathis Police Department, the Portland Police Department and the Sinton Police Department.

Blanchard is among four finalists for the Victoria job, the city posted to their website.

This week, the finalists are expected to tour Victoria and meet with city officials and stakeholders, the press release said.

A sole finalist for the position is expected to be announced sometime in April.

Blanchard holds an associate degree from Del Mar College, a bachelor’s degree from Tarleton State University in criminal justice administration and a master’s degree in criminal justice.

