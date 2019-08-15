ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Aransas Pass Police Department hit-and-run suspect

A suspect was arrested after being allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident in July.

According to Aransas Pass Police Department, they received a tip that 68-year-old Robin Senesac was the driver who struck the victim riding his motorized bike along the Harbor Island road bridge.

After obtaining a warrant, officers searched Senesac vehicle.

Senesac faces a third-degree felony for an accident involving personal injury.

The victim continues to recover.

