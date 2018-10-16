The Aransas Pass Police Department posted a poll on Facebook page Monday that is getting much attention.

The police department is asking residents if they should continue to publicly post when a newly registered sex offender is in the area or register them without public notification.

According to Police Chief Eric Blanchard, the overwhelming majority of people voted to keep announcing when someone is added to the sex offender list because they either have children or work with children.

"Work in the school environment, child protective services or other child-related organizations they want to be protected by having this information readily available," said Eric Blanchard, Aransas Pass Police Chief.

The Aransas Pass Police Department is always trying to be conscious of community feedback and using social media is a great way to do that.

