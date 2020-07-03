ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The Aransas Pass Police Department marine officers responded to reports of a capsized boat in the Intercoastal Waterway Channel near Navigation District and Ransom Rd. on Friday evening, just after 6 p.m.

When responding officers arrived with Marine 1, the police department's boat, they immediately launched near the Navigation District boat ramp.

One of the officers spotted the capsized boat and pulled its operator from the waters. According to police, the operator of the boat was not injured and was given medical care by EMS at the scene.

Marine officers pulled the capsized boat to the ramp where it was turned upright and trailered.

Officers say the operator of the boat reported hitting a swell, causing the boat to capsize, and throwing him into the water.

APPD stated in a post on Facebook, "during this spring break time, we’ve beefed up patrols. Marine 1 will also work a schedule to help keep our waters safe. We ask that folks please exerciser greater caution while enjoying our flatlands. However, if you need us, we’ll be there!"

Authorities say the Texas Parks and Wildlife were notified and promptly responded to the scene as this was a combined effort to assist the boater in distress.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:





