Aransas Pass Police Department conduct multiple drug raids Wednesday

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The Aransas Pass Police Department had a busy day Wednesday.
The department conducted simultaneous drug raids, one at a motel. Both raids stem from recent overdose cases in the area.
The police department is currently investigating if either of the locations are responsible for delivering "hot-shot dope" that resulted in the death of local residents.
Aransas Pass Police Chief Eric Blanchard went live after immediately forcing entry at the Paladin Motel.
"As you can see today, it's not much that we found yet, but we're not even searching. But so far this is what we do have, disgusting loaded syringe you got some crystallized looking meth there," Blanchard said. "This ugly environment where they're selling dope out of, if you're going to sell this crap in our community, we're going to be coming at you vigorously. When your dope causes death in our community. We're going to file on you federally, and we're going to take you down. This is just a glimpse of what's going on."
The two locations police were investigations earlier Wednesday were 150 North Commercial Street and 209 North Houston Street. Blanchard is grateful for the community's support on a previous post that received an overwhelming response that prompted the department to investigate the two locations.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Lauro Cavazos, Kingsville native and first Hispanic to serve on Cabinet, dies at 95 years old
- Survivor's powerful story of recovery & strength becomes focus of new documentary
- Spring Breaker billed almost $3K for water rescue after video shows he intentionally jumped off Cole Park Pier
- Islanders win Southland crown, advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time in 15 years
- New federal grant will aid in the crackdown of drug trafficking in Bishop
- Survivor of horrific Portland attack to share her story in new documentary
- New wells going up in Bee County following rising oil, gas prices
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.