Aransas Pass Police Department conduct multiple drug raids Wednesday

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The Aransas Pass Police Department had a busy day Wednesday.

The department conducted simultaneous drug raids, one at a motel. Both raids stem from recent overdose cases in the area.

The police department is currently investigating if either of the locations are responsible for delivering "hot-shot dope" that resulted in the death of local residents.

Aransas Pass Police Chief Eric Blanchard went live after immediately forcing entry at the Paladin Motel.

"As you can see today, it's not much that we found yet, but we're not even searching. But so far this is what we do have, disgusting loaded syringe you got some crystallized looking meth there," Blanchard said. "This ugly environment where they're selling dope out of, if you're going to sell this crap in our community, we're going to be coming at you vigorously. When your dope causes death in our community. We're going to file on you federally, and we're going to take you down. This is just a glimpse of what's going on."

The two locations police were investigations earlier Wednesday were 150 North Commercial Street and 209 North Houston Street. Blanchard is grateful for the community's support on a previous post that received an overwhelming response that prompted the department to investigate the two locations.

