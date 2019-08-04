ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The Aransas Pass Police Department have found a man they said escaped police custody twice over the weekend.

Officers were called Friday afternoon for reports that someone had caught 33-year-old Martin Falcon sexually abusing a child. Falcon was arrested and taken to an emergency room in Portland, Texas.

According to police, Falcon was able to walk away from the emergency room under the security guard's nose. Falcon was later recaptured by Portland police and transferred to Doctor's Regional Medical Center where he was able to escape a second time.