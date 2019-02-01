Aransas Pass (KIII News) — On Monday the Aransas Pass Police Department started off the new year like a TV show with a Facebook Live.

APPD Chief Eric Blanchard decided to tag along with his patrol officers for routine traffic stops on New Year's Eve.

It was all captured live on social media and the videos were viewed thousands of times.

Blanchard said he wanted a way to connect with people and show them what officers do to protect the community they serve, but in a fun and unique way.

"You don't like taking people to jail," Blanchard told his online audience. "It's the worst thing you can do on New Years. But I would much rather him go to jail then him go to the morgue and then having to relay a death message or something like that."

Blanchard was talking about a man officers just arrested for driving while intoxicated.

It was just one of four arrests on New Years Eve in Aransas Pass and what Blanchard described as a slow night for what can be a very dangerous holiday.

"Second arrest of the night we are pulling up on it right now," Blanchard said in one of the videos.

The chief joined several traffic stops and even went to go check on families enjoying new years festivities.

"We're on Facebook live at the moment doing a live ride-along," he explained to a family popping fireworks.

He even answered a lot of questions in real time through the Facebook live,.

"Somebody asked what happened and someone else is asking about the traffic," what does it look like through town.

"We use it as an educational informational type campaign for our community," Blanchard said. "We are gonna take them on the scenes of traffic stops, maybe disturbances, crimes, community interactions."

People all around the country were commenting on the video.

Many commended the department for their transparency and a job well done.

Blanchard wanted to protect people's privacy so he didn't show any faces of people that were stopped or arrested during the ride along.

He said police aren't just there to make arrests, but to keep everyone safe.

You can find the videos on Aransas Pass Police Department's Facebook here.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, andInstagram!

© 2019 KIII