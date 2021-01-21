Aransas Pass police investigate fatal pedestrian crash on Highway 35

The victim was identified as 64-year-old Dred Martin, an Aransas County resident.

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The Aransas Pass Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that happened just after 7:15 p.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes of Highway 35 near Moore Avenue.

According to police, the driver reported seeing the male pedestrian walking in the grass along the side of the highway. As the driver neared, the pedestrian suddenly crossed into the roadway.

Police said the driver, who has remained cooperative with the investigation, ran back to check on the pedestrian, but the man died at the scene.

The victim was identified as 64-year-old Dred Martin, an Aransas County resident.

Police said the driver submitted to field sobriety and blood testing, and that investigators do not suspect the driver of being impaired at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the crash should contact Sgt. Justin Prado at 361-758-5224.