ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The Aransas Pass Police Department issued a comical challenge to the community on their Facebook page Thursday morning. The challenge asked followers to send a text to someone saying, "Some investigator is about to contact you. Tell them I as with you last night from 9-12!", and then share the response.

Many followers participated and shared their funny responses.

Lisa Vela posted, "My son also has mammas's back!"

Another user wrote, "My husband wasn't too amused."

Check out some more of the responses that many people posted in the comments for a good laugh.

Facebook viewers respond to Aransas Pass PD challenge

If you participate in the challenge yourself for a Thursday thrill, share the response you get in the comments on our Facebook page:

The challenge was issued by the APPD to give users a fun way to engage with family members and friends. Challenges such as this have swept the nation, as social media users continue to rise in this digital age.

