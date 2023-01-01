Aransas Pass police keep watch, monitor fireworks on New Year's Eve

There are areas not too far away from downtown Aransas Pass that locals can pop fireworks all while being supervised.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The countdown to 2023 is on for many, but for many police officers, their main concern is keeping the community safe.

Aransas Pass Police officer, Terry Camack spoke with 3NEWS and said officers are patrolling around the city and near the Port Aransas ferry keeping an eye out for trouble.

"They could be spending time with their family during the day and having a few alcoholic drinks and that's things that we keep an eye out as well when it comes to holidays. Try to keep someone safe." Camack said.

A city ordinance in Aransas Pass does not allow setting off fireworks in the city limits. To avoid a fine, Camack said he tries to warn violators fire, but they don't always listen.

He explained, "I try to go out and tell them, hey, give them an education on what they can do, where they can go pop fireworks. That way they can still enjoy popping fireworks and spending time with the family and we still everybody come out here on the flats and enjoy their time with the family."

Fortunately, there's areas not too far away from downtown Aransas Pass that locals can pop fireworks. It's a safe area for people to be able to come out and be supervised by both police and fire to make sure that everything goes smoothly on New Year's Eve.

"Especially New Year's, everybody wants to have that glass of champagne and ring in the new year. But as long as you're doing it the smart way, there shouldn't be any issues." Camack said.

Working on New Year's Eve also means watching for high speeds on the road. Camack said keeping everyone safe is the top priority, even it means giving out a ticket or arresting someone. He added, "If it's preventing someone from, from hurting themselves or others, to me I feel like I've done something right."

The officer said, the flats area is safer to light fireworks since it is further from houses and other buildings. In case of fires, he said the Aransas Pass Fire Department will have a brush truck there and ready to put down the flames.

